Barbara M. Jensen, 88, died peacefully Sunday morning, July 14, 2019, at her home in Grafton. Her children and grandchildren were by her side.



Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Julius Jensen; granddaughter, Mary Ellen Jensen; her parents, Ernest Linwood May and Helen Lucille Didlake May; and step-mother, Ruby Traylor May. She is survived by her daughter, Gale Jensen McCartney and husband Doug of North Chesterfield; son, Steven L. Jensen and wife Patty of Yorktown; and son, Brian J. Jensen and wife Amy of Williamsburg. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Sarah McCartney, Brandon McCartney (Leigha), Tyler McCartney (Julia), Judy Pankoke (Kevin), Luke Jensen (Mary), Chelsea Jensen and Colby Jensen; and four great-grandchildren, Carson, Kate and Sadie Pankoke, and Marcus McCartney.



Barbara, a resident of the Peninsula for over 50 years, was born in Richmond, Virginia on January 28, 1931. She graduated Highland Springs High School in 1948 and was employed by C&P Telephone Company in Richmond, where she quickly became Supervisor of the new IBM Billing Machine Department. She met Julius Jensen who was employed by IBM when he came to repair her billing machine. They were married February 27, 1953 and were transferred to Newport News. Years later, Barbara was employed by the Newport News Public School System in the Saunders Elementary School Library where she served for 25 years.



Barbara was an active member of Temple Baptist Church since 1967, and volunteered with the church Library Committee for over 20 years years. Most recently, she was a volunteer in the church office for 10 years.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, Virginia. The funeral service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, at Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Road, in Newport News, officiated by Rev. Wes Taylor. Interment will follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. Published in Daily Press on July 17, 2019