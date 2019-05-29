|
|
Barbara M. Lamb, 87, was born in White Plains, NY on September 16, 1931 and departed this life surrounded by her loving daughters on May 18, 2019. Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Bethel AME Church, 94 W. Lincoln Street, Hampton, VA 23669.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Barbara Lamb to the following:"Bethel AME Church Building Fund", http:www.bethelhame.com/church/Hampton University Museum, 14 Frissell Avenue, Hampton, VA 23668
Published in Daily Press on May 29, 2019