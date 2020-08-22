1/1
BARBARA MOORE GARNER
1938 - 2020
Barbara Moore Garner, born July 5, 1938 of Newport News, VA passed away on August 19, 2020. Barbara had a great love for her Savior, The Lord Jesus Christ. She was a lifelong member of Denbigh Baptist Church in Newport News. Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, Eddie and Lucille Moore and her brother, Billy Moore.

She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Walter Garner; 3 children, Ronnie, Tommy (Chrissy) and Cheri Garner-Brnich(Frankie); 2 grandsons, Zach Garner & Brandon Brnich; 4 granddaughters, Lauren Jett (Kyle), Caitlin Brnich, Kayin & Tori Garner; 1 great-granddaughter, Sloan Jett and sister-in-law, Paula Moore.

The family will receive friends and family from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Denbigh Baptist Church in Newport News, VA. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. by Rev. Bob Moseley with interment to follow at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Denbigh Baptist Church Building Fund. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Denbigh Baptist Church
AUG
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
