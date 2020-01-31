|
Barbara Osborne, 72, died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. A lifelong Hampton resident, she loved to read, loved her cats, but her greatest joy was her grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents, Catherine and William Stanworth and her brother, Linwood Stanworth; survivors include her husband, Danny Osborne; two daughters, Karen Bever and husband, Greg and Lisa Osborne Lyman and husband, Kenny; and three grandchildren, Alan. Sara, and Emily Bever.
The family will receive friends from 10-11 AM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home with a funeral service beginning at 11:00. Interment will follow in Oakland Cemetery.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 31, 2020