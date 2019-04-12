Barbara Peach Auby, 84, passed away on April 9, 2019 at The Gardens of Warwick Forest. She was a native of Newport News her entire life and retired from the Newport News Police Department after 30 years of service, where she worked as an Administrative Secretary. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Newport News and was a member of its Adult Choir. She attended Longwood College, where she earned an Associates Degree. She was also a member of the VA Choral Society and the Peninsula Community Opera. Barbara also loved watercolor painting and was an avid reader.She was preceded in death by her father, Chief W.F. Peach, Sr. and her mother, Edith Spady Peach.Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Tony R. Auby, Sr.; two daughters, Kathie Pipkin Sutton (Darrell) and Melody Gayle Livengood (Bob); two sons, Tony R. Auby, Jr. (Renee) and Michael G. Auby (Laura); brother, Dr. William F. Peach, Jr. (Betty); twelve grandchildren, Tony III, David, Jarom and Jacob Auby, Hannah Lilly, Phillip Auby, Rob and Brandon Pipkin, Nick Livengood, Holly Gilbert, Connor and Corbin Auby; twelve great-grandchildren, X-Zavier and Jayden Pipkin, Jarom Addison, Carter, Fiona, Carl Auby, McKenna and Abby Lilly, Liam and Ewan Pipkin; niece, Dr. Cheryl Peach (Neal); nephew, William F. Peach (Dana); and numerous cousins and extended family in Virginia.Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 1:00 p.m., with a private interment in Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or Riverside Hospice. Arrangements are in the care of Peninsula Funeral Home. Published in Daily Press from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary