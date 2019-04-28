Services Peninsula Funeral Home 11144 Warwick Boulevard Newport News , VA 23601 (757) 595-4424 Resources More Obituaries for Barbara Jobe Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Barbara Pearson Stortz Jobe

Obituary Condolences Flowers Barbara Pearson Stortz Jobe, widow of John Thomas Jobe III, died April 21, 2019. Born in Newport News, VA on July 8th, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Samuel Gordon Pearson and Annie Trout Pearson. Barbara graduated from Newport News High School in 1947 where she was very active in several organizations to include the Honor Council, Chorus, Glee Club, Dance Committee & Cheerleading. After graduating she worked for JC Penny, Rancorn, Wildman & Krause, The VA Employment Commission & Thomas Nelson Community College where she retired in 1981. Barbara was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School Teacher for many years and was also active with the Girls Auxiliary (GA's). She was also a member of Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church and North Riverside Baptist Church. Barbara was a member of the Newport News Women's Club where every year she dressed up like Mrs. Claus and read Christmas Stories to the children. While living at the Chesapeake Retirement Community since 2007 she belonged to "Chicks with Sticks" and knitted baby hats for needy children for the hospital. Barbara was always so Full of Life. She was creative, loved to draw, paint, sew, quilt & cross stitch and we can't forget dancing. Barbara was known for her gardening and always had the most beautiful yards and was very proud to have hosted a few weddings and was the photographer for the events. She was probably best known for her and their father's, John Robert Stortz (Bobby) dedication to their children & grandchildren while attending every sporting event they participated in. During the early years of Bethel High School in Hampton, VA she was responsible for many of the sporting event photos in the Bethel Yearbooks. She is survived by four children, Robin Stortz, Jack Stortz (Tonya), Nelson Stortz (Gayle) & Dana Stortz Rayford (Jeff); six grandchildren: Jeremy Hewitt (Jennifer), Terri Beirne, Shay Edwards (Josh), Anne Marie Mertz (William), Kaitlyn Powell (Tim) & Eric Stortz; 10 great-grandchildren, Madeline, Jordan, Emily & Annabelle Beirne, Marty Edwards, Neil Olson, Lola & Lindley Stortz, Casey & Caleb Meadows. Additional surviving family members who have been a great support to Barbara over the years include several dear nieces & nephews, Avon (Vonnie) Pryor, Virginia (Ginny) Rehr, Lynn Burcher, Ed & Tim Whitlock and Donna Jo Chapman and a great great nephew, Graham Rogers. Barbara was preceded in death by a brother, Gordon T. Pearson (Eloise); four sisters, Estelle Pearson, Edd Whitlock (Doug), Marian Burcher (George) & Hope Presson (Jimmy). The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, April 30, 2019 from 6:00 to 7:30 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A service celebrating Barbara's life will be held Wednesday afternoon, May 1, 2019 at 2:00 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Peninsula Memorial Park. The Family would like to express their appreciation to the nurses & staff at "The Chesapeake" for their kind, loving and tender care throughout Barbara's stay over the past eight years. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to your . Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. Published in Daily Press on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries