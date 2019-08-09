Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Manakin Episcopal Church
Barbara Perry Brake

Barbara Perry Brake Obituary
Barbara "Binky" P. Brake, 86, of Richmond, passed away quietly, surrounded by family and friends, on August 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Colonel James L. Brake; mother, Frances Perry and father, Gilbert Perry. Binky was a devout member of Manakin Episcopal Church, where she also sang in the choir. Binky was no wallflower. She was feisty, funny, gregarious and a joy to know. She is survived by her daughter, Jamie Brake Mahoney; son, Perry Brake; her granddaughters, Megan and Erin Mahoney and Carol Anne Bock; grandson, Sam Brake; and great-granddaughters, Elizabeth and Evelina Bock. Memorial services will be held at Manakin Episcopal Church in Richmond Saturday, August 10, at 1 p.m. and she will be interred beside her husband in the Brake Family Cemetery, Rocky Mount, N.C. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are sent to Manakin Episcopal Church with a notation that it is gifted to the choir.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2019
