Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Parkview Church of God Family Life Center
1116 Briarfield Road
Hampton, VA
Barbara Rochelle Ray Obituary
Barbara Rochelle Ray, 60, passed away on September 9, 2019. She was a native of Jacksonville, North Carolina. Barbara was a longtime employee of the Public Works Department of the City of Hampton with 24 years of service.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Pat Ray; daughters, Connie D. Ray and Sara D. Ray; and granddaughter, Hailey R. Ray.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Parkview Church of God Family Life Center, 1116 Briarfield Road, in Hampton.

Arrangements are being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 12, 2019
