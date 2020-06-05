Barbara (Unwin) Rivers, 75 a long-time resident of York County passed away on May 27th, 2020 at Kindred North Hospital in Florida, after travelling to Florida from The Laurels Of University Park in Henrico, so she could rehabilitate with her son and his family there. "Barbie" was born on November 27, 1944 in Malone, New York. She is survived by her children Kitten Gilmore (Chris), Kelly Rivers (Mary K), her former foster son Bryan Ortery (Stephanie), immediate grandchildren: Catelin (Wil), Jasper (Kendall), Nicola, Ember & Abigail; three great grandchildren, and many others in her extended family. The family will have a private memorial service and request remembrances be sent to the Asthma and Allergy Association of America.



