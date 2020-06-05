Barbara S. Rivers
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara (Unwin) Rivers, 75 a long-time resident of York County passed away on May 27th, 2020 at Kindred North Hospital in Florida, after travelling to Florida from The Laurels Of University Park in Henrico, so she could rehabilitate with her son and his family there. "Barbie" was born on November 27, 1944 in Malone, New York. She is survived by her children Kitten Gilmore (Chris), Kelly Rivers (Mary K), her former foster son Bryan Ortery (Stephanie), immediate grandchildren: Catelin (Wil), Jasper (Kendall), Nicola, Ember & Abigail; three great grandchildren, and many others in her extended family. The family will have a private memorial service and request remembrances be sent to the Asthma and Allergy Association of America.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved