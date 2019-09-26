|
|
Barbara Skidmore Stiller, born November 2, 1934 in Mt. Holly, N.C., went to be with the Lord on September 24, 2019.
She was predeceased by parents, Boyd and Martha Skidmore and siblings, Donald Skidmore, Rachael Hardin, Hilda Bosdic, Marjorie Mulkey and Tommy Skidmore. Also predeceased by her husband, Wilbur L. Stiller and only son, Bruce S. Poston.
She lived in Hampton, VA since the late 50s and retired from Verizon (formerly Bell Telephone). Since July 2018 she lived with her nephew Jim Mulkey in Dayton, TN.
She is survived by her nephew & his wife, Rev. Jim & Lanelle Mulkey; daughter-in-law, Marsha Poston-Horrell and step-grandchildren, Marcie and Mark Holloway and their children. Also survived by nephews and nieces in Florida, South Carolina, Oregon, and Indiana.
She loved the Lord with all her heart, mind, soul, and strength and was a former member of Parkview Church of God for many years and current member of Graysville Church of God in Graysville, TN.
The family will receive friends 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home followed by a celebration of Barbara's life beginning at 2:00 PM with Reverends Charles Hughes and Jim Mulkey officiating. Interment will be held at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.
Arrangements are under the care of Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, VA 23666.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 26, 2019