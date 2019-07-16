Barbara Ann Sexton Haywood "Mammie" passed away peacefully at home on July 14, 2019. Barbara was born on December 29, 1934, the daughter of the late Rufus Leslie and Alethia Spruill Sexton. She was predeceased by the love of her life, her husband, Howard Haywood.



Left to cherish her memory are her beloved children, Kimberly Seeley (Wayne) of Wakefield; Connie Parrish (Gary) of Chesapeake; Carolyn a.k.a. "Susie" Gwaltney (Kent) of Suffolk; and Howard a.k.a. "Buster" Haywood (Annette) of Wakefield. Among her greatest joys in life were her grandchildren, her "doll babies," Joey (Dawn); Melissa (Craig); Leslie (Bo); Brandon (Sarah); Lindsay (Stephen); Drew, Hunter, Courtney, and Whitney. Her most recent generation of "doll babies" are her great grandchildren: Kelly, Connor, Emma, Hannah, Andy, Evan, Colby, Ella, Delaney, and Carter. She was also predeceased by her granddaughter, Amanda, another of her "doll babies."



Barbara is survived by two sisters, Shelby Christmas and Joan Rapier and was predeceased by her sister, Lerelene Jones.



Barbara was a member of Ivor Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and served as choir director for several years.



She retired after many years of service as a 9-1-1 dispatcher for the City of Suffolk, where she was known by all as "Mammie"



She was a most loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend who will be greatly missed and treasured in our hearts. She taught us the true meaning of love and instilled in us the value of family.



The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home, Wakefield Chapel from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. A service of remembrance will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Ivor Baptist Church. The burial will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery. Condolences may be posted at www.rwbakerfh.com. Published in Daily Press on July 16, 2019