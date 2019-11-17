Home

R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
(757) 723-3191
Barbara Inman
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
R. HAYDEN SMITH FUNERAL HOME
245 S. ARMISTEAD AVE.
Hampton, VA 23669-4100
Memorial service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
3:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
Hampton, VA
Barbara Shriver Inman


1932 - 2019
Barbara Shriver Inman Obituary
Barbara Shriver Inman, 87, passed away November 11, 2019. Barbara, was a native of Norfolk and spent most of her life in the tidewater area including the last 45 years in Hampton.

She was preceded in death by her parents Edwin C. and Grace B. Shriver, her sister Grace Shriver Wiggins, and her brother Edwin C. Shriver.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years John Inman, son David Inman, sister in-laws Ione Tabor and Marjorie Shriver. Barbara was also especially close with her niece, Bonney Ball.

The family will receive friends at R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home in Hampton on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 6-8PM. A celebration of life will be held at 3PM on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at the First Presbyterian Church in Hampton with a reception following.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial donations in the name of Barbara Shriver Inman be made to the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters https://www.chkd.org/Support-Us/Donate/ or 757-668-7070.

For a full obituary please visit www.rhaydensmith.com
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 17, 2019
