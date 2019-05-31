Barbara S. Fritter, 72, of West Point passed away May 29, 2019. Barbara was a fierce little woman who loved softball, country music and yelling loudly at West Point High School athletic events. She was very proud of her family and loved ones. She is probably most widely known for her 34 year career with West Point Public Schools driving her big yellow school bus. She was fiercely protective of the children she drove and never hesitated to honk the horn and yell at anyone who threatened the safety of those children.Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, John and Alma Slavey. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Lewis Fritter; their daughter, Beverly Kay Fritter; and two granddaughters, Alexis and Brooke South. She is also survived by two sisters, Kay Mellon and Beverly Ross (Jim); two brothers, Robert Slavey (Katie) and Frankie Slavey (Sharon); and numerous nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 11 AM to 1 PM, Saturday, June 1st at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point, VA 23181 with the funeral service beginning at 1 PM. Interment will follow in Sunny Slope Cemetery. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com. Published in Daily Press on May 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary