Barbara Updike "Bobby" Pritchard
1924 - 2020
Barbara "Bobby" Updike Pritchard, 96, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Born March 6, 1924 in Strasburg, Virginia, she was the second of six children to the late Luther Updike and Vergie Thompson Updike of Virginia. Bobby was a member of the Eastern Star and was involved in the local and national Home Demonstration Club. She volunteered extensively alongside her husband Roy (Ted) F. Pritchard Jr. at the polling stations and Francis Mallory School. She was also a Cub and Girl Scout leader. Bobby and Ted worked together at Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Center, traveling and organizing programs through the Boy Scouts/Explorer Post 140. He started and developed it to the recreational program it is today. Bobby also taught ceramics to the adults there and in the community.

Bobby was preceded in death by her husband, Roy (Ted) F. Pritchard Jr.; sisters, Louise White and Eleanor Lucento; and brothers, Luther S. Updike and Benjamin Updike. She is survived by her son, Daniel Pritchard and wife Susan Brooks; daughter, Patty and husband, Jimmy Truitt; grandsons, Eric Truitt, Matthew and wife, Jessica Truitt, and Austin Truitt; sister, Betty Williamson; along with several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park, entrance off of Nettles Drive, officiated by Pastor Jeffrey Cannon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Explorer Post 140 c/o Sarah Bonwell Hudgins Foundation, 1 Singleton Drive, Hampton, VA 23666.


Published in Daily Press on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
