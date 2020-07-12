On July 8, 2020, Barbara Weiss left this life peacefully at home surrounded by her family. She spent most of her life in Hampton, graduating from Hampton High School. Barbara worked many years for Blue Cross Blue Shield. Then after recognizing a community need, she began her own business assisting people in understanding and filing their medical insurance.
As the matriarch of a large family, she was the classiest, strongest, toughest, most courageous, and caring woman we knew. She was a devoted and loving mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, aunt, and friend.
She was dependable, comfortable to be with, advising if asked but never judgmental. She loved spending time with friends and family, playing cards, dancing, traveling to the Bahamas and Dover. All this contributed to a life well-lived.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, William Crute and Margaret Hayes Crute, as well as, her sister, Margaret Crute Sisson. She is survived by her sons, William Johnson, Christopher Tod Johnson (Beth), Daniel Johnson (Kathy), Robert Johnson (Christine), and Richard Johnson (Cathie); her brother, William Crute Jr. (Barbara); and her beloved grandchildren, Tori, Cheyenne, Dylon, Noble, and Tanner. Barbara also leaves behind many nieces and nephews, like-a-sister, Virginia Crute, and like-a-daughter, Kathryn Martin. All will cherish the memories made as she has taken a piece of each of them with her. Our special thank you goes to Christine who cared for Barbara over the years and provided guidance and hope to us all.
The family will receive friends and family on Friday, July 17 from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing will be required. A private memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 18 which will be live-streamed at www.peninsulafuneralhome.com
. Her brother-in-law, Rev. Richard Sisson will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (www.apdaparkinson.org
) or a charity of your choice
.
Barbara is home now. She will be greatly missed, but never forgotten, by those that knew and loved her.
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.