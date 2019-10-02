|
|
Barney M. Payne, age 71, resident of Williamsburg VA, beloved husband, father, papa, brother and uncle went to be with the Lord September 29, 2019, after a long bout of complications from a heart attack in May. He was a graduate of Hampton High School in 1968 and went on to work as a Pressman at the Daily Press. Barney enjoyed singing in the choir and loved our church family at Tabernacle United Methodist Church in Barhamsville, VA. Barney loved playing the guitar, going to car shows with his brother and car buddies, taking cruises with his wife and family, going to Farm Fresh, cooking, fishing, visiting extended friends and family, but most of all, loved spending time with his grandchildren. Barney never met a stranger and was willing to give the shirt off his back to anyone in need.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Brenda; his sister, Rene Argabright (Gene), of Yorktown; his brothers, Ronald Payne (Rita), of Smithfield, and Ted Payne (Nancy) of Yorktown; his daughters, Leslie Payne (David) of Stafford, VA, and Christina Reavis, of Hampton; his son, Kevin Reavis (Katie) of Williamsburg; his 9 grandchildren, Morgan, Henretta, Marlee, Kailee, PArris, Nevaeh, Xavier, Keegan, Lexi Reavis and Naliah Rose Mcknight; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 2, 2019