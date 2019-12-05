Home

Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
(757) 723-4117
Viewing
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Smith Brothers Funeral Home
545 E Mercury Blvd
Hampton, VA 23663
Baron Clayton Basnight


1963 - 2019
Baron Clayton Basnight Obituary
Late Monday afternoon on November 25, 2019, Baron Clayton Basnight, known to all as "Clayton," passed away after a short illness. He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Mae Basnight and his brother, Daren Craig Basnight.

Clayton was born on April 28, 1963 in Nyack, New York to William Thomas Basnight and the late Shirley Mae Basnight. He lived in Valley Cottage and Haverstraw, N.Y., before his family moved to Phoebus, Virginia in 1974. Growing up, he was extremely athletic and participated in a variety of different sports. He attended Phoebus High School and was a graduating member of the "Class of 1982." An outstanding football player under Coach Phillip Smith, Clayton excelled on the team. After graduation, Clayton continued to attend activities held at Phoebus and remained a beloved Phoebus High School football fan. He was employed by Alcoa Howmet and Triton Industries until his illness. He also was an active member of a motorcycle club.

He is survived by his father, Thomas Basnight; sons, Shaun Foxe of Hampton, VA, Jonathan A. Champagnie of Pensacola, FL; daughter, Brehonna Seimone Earley of Hampton, VA; nephew, Zavier Owen Basnight, of Virginia Beach, VA; one sister-in-law a host of cousins and many great friends.

Viewing will be Friday, December 6 from 2 to 6 p.m. and family visitation from 6-7 pm at Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton, VA, 757-723-4117. The funeral will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 at the funeral home.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 5, 2019
