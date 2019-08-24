Home

POWERED BY

Services
O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
3009 Chestnut Avenue
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-8871
Resources
More Obituaries for Barrington Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barrington Brown

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barrington Brown Obituary
Barrington "Anthony" Brown, 62, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was a native of Jamaica and a peninsula resident for 32 years. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and business owner. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Bethel Temple Church. Entombment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home and a candlelight vigil will follow from 7-8 pm at Dunn's River Restaurant.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barrington's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O. H. Smith & Son Funeral Home
Download Now