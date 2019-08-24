|
|
Barrington "Anthony" Brown, 62, passed away on Thursday, August 8, 2019. He was a native of Jamaica and a peninsula resident for 32 years. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and business owner. A funeral service will be held 11:00 am, Monday, August 26, 2019 at Bethel Temple Church. Entombment will follow in Hampton Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, August 25, 2019 at O.H. Smith & Son Funeral Home and a candlelight vigil will follow from 7-8 pm at Dunn's River Restaurant.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 24, 2019