Mr. Barry Alphonso Yarborough son of Elder Louise Macon Belcher and faithful member of Zion Baptist Church Hampton, transitioned Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his home in Hampton, Virginia. A viewing for Mr. Barry Alphonso Yarborough will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church Hampton, 125 W. County Street, Hampton, Virginia by Reverend Joshua N. King, Sr. Services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 20, 2019