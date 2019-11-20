Home

C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Baptist Church
125 W. County Street
Hampton, VA
Barry A. Yarborough Obituary
Mr. Barry Alphonso Yarborough son of Elder Louise Macon Belcher and faithful member of Zion Baptist Church Hampton, transitioned Thursday, November 14, 2019 at his home in Hampton, Virginia. A viewing for Mr. Barry Alphonso Yarborough will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Zion Baptist Church Hampton, 125 W. County Street, Hampton, Virginia by Reverend Joshua N. King, Sr. Services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 20, 2019
