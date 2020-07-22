1/
Barry Clifton Floyd
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barry Clifton Floyd, 60, of Buena Vista, VA – Took his eternal rest on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Barry was born on February 5, 1960 to Harry M. and Mildred S. Floyd. Barry grew up and attended school in James City County, VA. He started working when he was 15 for Toano Furniture and was there for 14 years before starting his job at J.C.Penney for yet another 18 years, when he retired. Barry loved good music, NASCAR, fishing, but most of all, spending time with his family.

On July 2, 1983, he married Gloria W. and together they had two children: Jeremy Scott Floyd of Buena Vista, and Kaley Renee Driver and her children, Blake, Alex and Natalie of Lexington, VA.

He is survived by his mother- Mildred of Buena Vista; brother- Kenneth Floyd and wife Linda, of Glasgow, VA. Sisters – Sharon Moulton and husband Bernard of Lexington, Brenda (Jodi) Floyd, Beverly (Diane) Worthington of Buena Vista. Brother-in-laws, Ronald and Donald Wheeler of Hampton Roads, VA; and sister-in-law, Ruth Jones and husband Bob of Denbigh, VA. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and special friends. He was predeceased by his father.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday – July 25, 2020 at 5pm at the home of his sister Sharon at 3115 Maury River Rd. Lexington, VA 24450.

Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, VA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
05:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bolling Grose & Lotts Funeral Home
2160 East Midland Trail
Buena Vista, VA 24416-4603
(540) 261-5510
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolling Grose & Lotts Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
July 23, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Ruth Jones
July 23, 2020
Barry joined our family in 1983 after marrying my sister, Gloria. He was always a joyful spark, ready to offer help to anybody that needed it, and was just an all-around great guy! His smile and selfless attitude will be remembered and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Prayers for strength, comfort, and God's peace over the family during this time.
Ruth & Bob Jones
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved