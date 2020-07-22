Barry Clifton Floyd, 60, of Buena Vista, VA – Took his eternal rest on Sunday, July 19, 2020. Barry was born on February 5, 1960 to Harry M. and Mildred S. Floyd. Barry grew up and attended school in James City County, VA. He started working when he was 15 for Toano Furniture and was there for 14 years before starting his job at J.C.Penney for yet another 18 years, when he retired. Barry loved good music, NASCAR, fishing, but most of all, spending time with his family.



On July 2, 1983, he married Gloria W. and together they had two children: Jeremy Scott Floyd of Buena Vista, and Kaley Renee Driver and her children, Blake, Alex and Natalie of Lexington, VA.



He is survived by his mother- Mildred of Buena Vista; brother- Kenneth Floyd and wife Linda, of Glasgow, VA. Sisters – Sharon Moulton and husband Bernard of Lexington, Brenda (Jodi) Floyd, Beverly (Diane) Worthington of Buena Vista. Brother-in-laws, Ronald and Donald Wheeler of Hampton Roads, VA; and sister-in-law, Ruth Jones and husband Bob of Denbigh, VA. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and special friends. He was predeceased by his father.



A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held on Saturday – July 25, 2020 at 5pm at the home of his sister Sharon at 3115 Maury River Rd. Lexington, VA 24450.



Arrangements are being handled by Bolling, Grose, & Lotts Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Buena Vista, VA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store