Barry Elwood Mouring
1942 - 2020
Barry Elwood Mouring passed away peacefully at his home on 10/27/2020 at the age of 78. He was born in Newport News on 1/2/1942 and grew up in the Denbigh area where he loved tramping around the marshes on the Warwick River, crabbing, swimming, waterskiing, fishing, trapping and boating. He graduated from Warwick High School and worked for his dad's cabinet shop for several years and became a skilled cabinet maker. He spent most of his adult

life working at the Newport News Shipyard, retiring after 35 years from the Mold Loft Dept. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Smithfield where he was a member of the choir. In his last days he was suffering from dementia and heart failure, but he could sing hymns to perfection without missing a word. God allowed him to enjoy music to the end and to bless his family with his ability to remember the words of songs in spite of his dementia. It was important to Barry to live his life in a way that was pleasing to God. He was faithful to his Church and to serving God in his daily life. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lynwood and Mattie Mouring. His two older brothers, John Mouring and Bradford Mouring both died earlier this year. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Ludie Layne Mouring. He was the loving father of Kenneth Mouring (Tammy), Jeffrey Mouring (Halley), and his daughter Christina Mouring. He was also survived by 14 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and his sister, Patricia Mouring Kessler (Trooper Elwin Kessler, deceased).

A memorial service will be held at Calvary Baptist Church, 15155 Turner Drive, Smithfield, VA 23430, on Saturday, November 7th at 2 p.m. The family will receive friends after the service at the church. Memorial donations in Barry's memory may be made to "Calvary Baptist Church Building Fund" by check or online at the church's website.

Published in Daily Press on Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Calvary Baptist Church
Send Flowers
