|
|
Dr. Barry H. Hellman, Jr., 57, of Newport News, passed away on December 28, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family.
Barry was born in New York to Barry and Elizabeth Hellman on May 16, 1962. He married Cynthia Edwards Keppel on March 29, 1986 in Alexandria, VA. He studied at St. John's College in Annapolis, MD, then continued on to medical school at George Washington University in Washington, DC, followed by a residency and internship at Stanford University in Palo Alto, CA. He practiced as a Pathologist in Hampton Roads first at Norfolk General, and then with Kingsley Lane Pathology serving the Bon Secours hospitals for the last 23 years. The majority of his career was spent at Mary Immaculate Hospital in Newport News, where he served in numerous leadership positions. Barry went on several medical mission trips over the years, and served on the board of Care Net Peninsula since 2017.
Barry was an avid motorcyclist and traveler, sometimes combining both interests to ride in exotic locales such as Spain and Morocco. He enjoyed music, played the piano, and was in constant pursuit of knowledge. He was also an excellent cook, and most of all a devoted family man. Unlike this obituary, he had an excellent sense of humor.
He is survived by his mother, father and brothers; his wife and children, Barry Harvey III, Joel Keppel, and Abigail Faith Hellman; and his grandchildren, Barry Harvey IV and Kinsley Lynn Hellman.
A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on January 11, 2020 at Menchville Baptist Church in Newport News, followed immediately by a Celebration of Life at Dr. Hellman's home. The family will be at the church at 10:30 AM.
Memorials may be given to CareNet via https://www.cnpeninsula.org/barry/
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 7, 2020