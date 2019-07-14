Barry Ollin Stewart, age 65, set his trim for the open ocean on Jul. 8, 2019. He was born to Joyce Lucille and JD Edward Stewart, Jr. on Feb. 2, 1954, in Cedartown, GA. From there, they moved to Jacksonville, FL where a sister, Linda was born. Next stop was Oahu, HI where sister Debbie came on board. Other duty stations for this Marine Corps family included Beaufort, SC; Camp Lejeune, NC and finally Albany, GA.



As a young man, Barry enrolled in Albany Junior College, where he studied physics and cultural anthropology. He had thought to become a pilot but when that was ruled out due to an eye injury, Barry changed tack. He enlisted in the U.S Navy submarine force and struck a rate of FTGC (Chief Fire Control Technician -- Gunfire Control). He served for 20 years and was the longest-serving sailor on board the USS Baton Rouge (SSN-689). He also served on board the USS Phoenix (SSN 702) and at the Submarine Training Facility in Norfolk, VA. Citations and awards include the Navy Unit Commendation, Navy Expeditionary Medal Battle "E" Award, and Enlisted Subsurface Warfare Specialist Insignia (ESSS).



He met the love of his life, Rebecca Lee Hudgins, doing what they loved best: scuba diving. Both went on to become NAUI-certified divemasters with certifications in cave, cavern, wreck, and rescue diving. Barry and Becky were married in September of 1993 and aside from short trips overseas for business, were inseparable ever after.



Barry was honorably discharged from the Navy in July of 1998 and began a second career at E-42 Engineering Division in what is now Huntington Ingalls Industries in Newport News. He worked there for 20 years, retiring in January of 2018. Professional and fraternal affiliations include SAWE (Society of Allied Weight Engineers) and the US Submarine Veterans Association.



He was an avid motorcyclist and always spoke of a trip to Sturgis, SD with brother-in-law "Mac" and others, as a highlight of his life. He returned to the West with his wife -- although this time they went in the Cadillac -- to visit as many of our national parks as was humanly possible. Barry was a proud member of the Harley Owners Group for many years and enjoyed many a poker run with the Hampton Roads chapter.



Besides Rebecca, he is survived by his sister, Linda Kay and her husband Edward "Mac" McIntosh, their daughter Erin and her husband Andy Crain and their daughters Avery Kay and Hallie Reese Crain. He is survived also by sister Debbie Ann and her husband, Lex Lloyd Dorminey, and their daughters Jennifer Ann (wife of Danilo, mother of Daviel Cruz) and Ashley Llonita (wife of Parker Ray Huskey).



The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, with a Celebration of Life service to follow at 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Following the service, the family invites all to attend a meal at Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Gary Sinise Foundation. Published in Daily Press on July 14, 2019