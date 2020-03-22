|
Basil "Ben" Shrader, 85 passed away following a lengthy illness, on March 3, 2020, with his wife and nephew by his side.
Basil worked in the Newport News Shipyard after graduating from Bramwell High School. He attended and graduated from the Shipyard Apprentice School as a boilermaker. He then joined the Army, 3rd Div. 7th Inf. and served in Germany. After his discharge, he attended the NASA Apprentice School and graduated as the oldest graduate in the program's history. He was employed as a lab tech at Langley Air Force Base in Hampton, Virginia.
Upon retirement, Basil and Pat moved to The Villages, Florida.
Basil was past master of Mariner Lodge 215 in Newport News and was also a member of Royal Arch and joined The Village Shrine Club; where he was voted Man of The Year in 2015.
Basil was preceded in death by his two brothers, Kenneth and Warner; two sisters, Edna Arrington and Maxine Land; and his niece, Pam Juba.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Pat, and many nieces and nephews. His remains are entrusted to The National Cremation Society.
Burial will be held at a later date in the Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News, Virginia with a graveside service.
The family would like to thank The Springs of Lady Lake, Vitas Healthcare, Village neighbors and all offering support during this trying time.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 22, 2020