Mrs. Beatrice Banks Bailey wife of Mr. John Bailey Jr., and mother of Mrs. Gail Banks-Taylor transitioned Friday, June 21, 2019. Services for Mrs. Bailey will be held noon Wednesday, June, 26, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. 4002 Ironbound Rd. Williamsburg, VA. by Dr. Ronald Ellis. Interment will follow in Church Cemetery. Viewing for Mrs. Bailey will be held in Church only two hours prior to service. The family has entrusted Mrs. Bailey final care to the staff of C.C.Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on June 25, 2019