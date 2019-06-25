Home

POWERED BY

Services
Viewing
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
4002 Ironbound Rd.
Williamsburg, VA
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
4002 Ironbound Rd.
Williamsburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Bailey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice Banks Bailey


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Beatrice Banks Bailey Obituary
Mrs. Beatrice Banks Bailey wife of Mr. John Bailey Jr., and mother of Mrs. Gail Banks-Taylor transitioned Friday, June 21, 2019. Services for Mrs. Bailey will be held noon Wednesday, June, 26, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church. 4002 Ironbound Rd. Williamsburg, VA. by Dr. Ronald Ellis. Interment will follow in Church Cemetery. Viewing for Mrs. Bailey will be held in Church only two hours prior to service. The family has entrusted Mrs. Bailey final care to the staff of C.C.Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on June 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.