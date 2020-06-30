Beatrice L. Joseph, 84, of Hampton, VA peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Thursday June 25, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Beatrice was a hair salon owner for over 25 years where she ministered physically, spiritually and financially to all those that encountered her.
She is survived by her four daughters, Vonceil E. Joseph-Shelborne of Harker Heights, Texas; Jocqueline Y. Fleming and Darlene D. Joseph of Hampton; Charlene M. Smith of Lawrenceville, Georgia; 7 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Wednesday , July 1st from 2 to 7 p.m. at Smith Bros., 545 E. Mercury Blvd., Hampton 757-723-4117. Www.smithbrothersfh.com
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 30, 2020.