Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
Graveside service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Emmaus Baptist Church Cemetery
Becky Lang Obituary
Becky Lang, 46, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019. Becky was a lifelong Poquoson resident, a member of Emmaus Baptist Church and a well known employee of Mr C's Pizza & Subs.

Preceded in death by her father, Lawrence G. Lang and aunt Lois Collier, Becky is survived by her boyfriend, Shawn Rollins; mother, Ann Lang; daughter, Krystal Keener-Lang; sister, Susan Gail Lang; brother, James Daniel Lang; nephews, James Lang II and Joshua Lang and her furbaby, Minnie as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, August 8th at Emmaus Baptist Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, it would have been Becky's wish for you to donate to The Animal Rescue Site. For condolences and donation information please visit claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 4, 2019
