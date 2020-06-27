Bella Julie Kay Bowens, passed away at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the age of 15 months. Bella was born and raised in Hampton, Va.She is survived by her father, William Allyn Parker, Jr., her mother, Margaret Fay Bowens, brother, Noel Martinez St. Kitts, sister, Melina Martinez St. Kitts, grandparents, Arthur Bowens, Cindy Bowens, Aretha Parker, godmother, Tamara Rainman, Candy Megyses, Joey Megyses, Sierra Megyses, and Bryan Long.The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, June 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. Masks and social distancing will be required at both.