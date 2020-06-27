Bella Julie Kay Bowens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Bella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bella Julie Kay Bowens, passed away at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at the age of 15 months. Bella was born and raised in Hampton, Va.

She is survived by her father, William Allyn Parker, Jr., her mother, Margaret Fay Bowens, brother, Noel Martinez St. Kitts, sister, Melina Martinez St. Kitts, grandparents, Arthur Bowens, Cindy Bowens, Aretha Parker, godmother, Tamara Rainman, Candy Megyses, Joey Megyses, Sierra Megyses, and Bryan Long.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 27 from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. A service celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, June 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601. Masks and social distancing will be required at both.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Service
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved