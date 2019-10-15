Home

Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Peninsula Funeral Home
Belvie S. Turner


1941 - 2019
Belvie S. Turner Obituary
Belvie Jean Settles Turner, 77, of Windsor, VA, born October 27, 1941 in Kentucky, passed away October 13, 2019.

Belvie was preceded in death by her mother, Dallas Bentley. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 62 years, Jimmy Turner; daughters, Sue (Larry), Penny (Jim), Sandy, and Jammi (Damion); 9 grandchildren, Ryan, Kyle, Ashley, Eric, Misty (Corey), Travis (Kaiten), Shaylee, Hailey, and Olivia; 4 great-grandchildren; and sister, Sonja Allen.

The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Pastor Connie Sue Lackey. Interment will be at Peninsula Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 15, 2019
