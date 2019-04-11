|
|
Benjamin Allen, 71, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, April 7, 2019. A service of remembrance will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, in Zion Baptist Church. The Fireman's Final Ride for Ben will begin at 11:00 a.m. departing from Whiting's Funeral Home, with viewing in the church beginning at noon until the hour of his service in the church. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 11, 2019