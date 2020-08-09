Benjamin Earl Wade, 54, of Mathews, Va., passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. He was a native of Goldsboro, NC. He was employed by Wal-Mart in Gloucester as a support manager. He was preceded in death by his parents Eleanor Lee Wade and Edward Earl Wade, and grand nephew Rylee Scott Miller. He is survived by his sister Teresa Howell and her husband Eddie of Goldsboro, NC; brother Edward Dale Wade, Sr. and his wife Donna of Mathews, significant other Cheryl Senyk of Mathews, Va.; nephew Travis Ray Taylor and his wife Megan of La Grange, NC; nephew Edward "Little E" Wade of Matthew's, Va.; Grand nephew Walker Scott Miller and grand niece Ally May Taylor. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1-2:00 p.m. with a memorial service starting at 2:00 p.m. Due to mandate from the governor of Virginia, face masks are required. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucesster, Va. is in charge of arrangements.



