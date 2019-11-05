|
|
Benjamin H. Kornhaus, Jr., 87, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 3, 2019. He was owner/operator of Kornhaus Brothers for over 50 years, and a member of Huntington Mennonite Church.
Survivors include two children, Carrie Kornhaus Kraus (Tom) of Lindale, TX, and Wanda Kornhaus of Abingdon; one sister, Anna Eichelberger of FL; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Gloria J. Kornhaus; one son Elton D. Kornhaus; and a grandchild Dean Bryan Kornhaus.
Visitation will be from 6:30 to 7:30 PM Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11 AM Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Huntington Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in Warwick River Mennonite Church Cemetery.
Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 5, 2019