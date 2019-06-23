|
|
July 18, 1957 - May 25, 2019
B. Miles Scruggs passed at the age of 61 years. Leaving behind a daughter, Heather L. Scruggs & son, Benjamin Johnny Scruggs. Preceded in death by his parents, Benjamin H. Scruggs & Johnnie Mintz Scruggs. He will be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Jeanie Anderson, Nancy Harrison, Sherry Rudy, Ruby Gay Scruggs and by his dearest friend, Boncille Cartier, along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.
~Gone fishing with Harley & Ruger~
Published in Daily Press on June 23, 2019