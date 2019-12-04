|
Benjamin Nicholas McIn-tosh Jr. passed away at home at age 90 on Sunday, December 1, 2019. He had been a resident of York County since 1962. He was proceeded In death by his son Stuart McIntosh. He is survived by his wife Peggy and his children Cynthia, Brenda, Donna, and David McIntosh; and Tommy and David Honeycutt; also 12 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren. A visitation for family and friends is scheduled for Friday, December 6 from 6-8 pm at Amory Funeral Home in Grafton VA. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Park In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Heartland hospice at 41 Old Oyster Point rd. suite D Newport News VA 23602.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 4, 2019