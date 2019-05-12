Bennie J. Hicks, 89, of Spotsylvania, passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side. Bennie was born and raised in Newport News, attended Huntington High School and graduated from A.E. Beach High School in Savannah, GA. He was a proud Army veteran, serving as a paratrooper. Later in life, he went back to school at Thomas Nelson Community College to further his career options. He was blessed with the skills to build and was a carpenter and contractor by trade. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Kim Hicks, his six children, Gregory Hicks, Demetrius A.C. Hicks, Yvette Blake (Peter), Benjamin Hicks, Keasha Sharpe (Rick), and Kendall Hicks (Brenda); 13 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and one great-great granddaughter, a sister, Olether Hicks, and a host of nieces, nephews and other loving extended family. Bennie was preceded in death by his parents, Zollie Lee Hicks and Gertrude Atkins Hicks, his siblings, Mabel Puryear, Betty Hicks, Curnice Sills, Rosa Wills and Leroy Hicks.A memorial service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Gethsemane Baptist Church, 5405 Roanoke Ave., Newport News. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. His family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his honor to the , 2217 Princess Anne St. #106-1F, Fredericksburg, Va., 22401 or Mary Washington Hospice, 2300 Fall Hill Ave, #401, Fredericksburg, Va., 22401.Condolences may be shared with his family online at foundandsons.com. Published in Daily Press from May 12 to May 13, 2019