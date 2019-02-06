Berkley "Buck" Ivey passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 31, 2019 at the age of 91. A native of Florida and born at home in Charlotte County on January 24, 1928, Berkley graduated from Sarasota High School in 1947 where he lettered in basketball, football and track. He spent his teenage summers with his aunt, Mable Gross, in the Mennonite community of Warwick County, VA where he worked at Colony Farms Dairy. It was from those summers in Virginia that Berkley applied and was accepted to the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School in 1948. During his years at the Apprentice School, Berkley played basketball and pole vaulted before graduating in 1954. Upon graduation, he was presented with the prestigious Neil Christiansen Award for craftsmanship. His apprentice school years were interrupted by two years of military service in the Korean War. Berkley was part of the 2nd Infantry Division, 9th Infantry Regiment known as the "Manchus" who were the first troops to engage North Korean forces. His regiment earned a Presidential Unit Citation for its gallant service during a battle in May of 1951. Upon his return and graduation, he married Dorothy Louise Hundley on August 16, 1952 at Morrison United Methodist Church in Newport News. Berkley went on to become both the Superintendent of Education and Chairman of the Board at Morrison. As a Mason for 62 years, he became Worshipful Master of both Warwick Lodge No. 336 and Transportation Lodge No. 337 in Newport News. After 42 years, Berkley retired from Newport News Shipbuilding in 1990 as a supervisor and master shipbuilder in Hull Design. He was an avid tennis player joining the Shipyard tennis league, playing singles and doubles at Riverside Wellness Center and competing in local tournaments until he was 85 years old, often against much younger players. Berkley enjoyed attending William and Mary basketball games for almost 40 years with his daughter, an alumnus. He spent many years traveling with his wife, Louise, to Europe and once to Russia to visit a long time friend and professor there. He and Louise also shared a love of genealogy tracing the history of both of their families including research and publication of a book. Berkley will be remembered for his dry sense of humor, quiet strength, integrity, humbleness and kindness. Berkley was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years Louise, his parents Nathaniel and Grace Ivey, his three brothers Charlie, Eugene and William Ivey, his sister Iris Kisler, his son-in-law Max W. Baer and six nieces and nephews. He is survived by his two children, Nancy L. Ivey and Richard B. Ivey of Newport News and his sister Susie Holleran of Venice, FL. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home in Newport News. A service of committal with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 9 at Peninsula Memorial Park also in Newport News. Rev. Dr. Nancy Hayes officiating. The family would like to thank the Assisted Living nurses and staff at The Chesapeake for their kind and compassionate care. Published in Daily Press on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary