Bernadette Whitham

Whitham, Bernadette "Bernie," 92, passed way in Richmond, Va. on August 19, 2020. She was a former longtime resident of Riverdale in Hampton. Bernadette was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Maj. Clifford J. Whitham, Jr. (USAF); parents, Harry and Meta Anderson; and her eight siblings. She is survived by her children, Michael Whitham of Alexandria, Va., Gary Whitham (Kay) of Houston, Tx., Deborah Morrell (Bill) of Richmond, Va., and Jamie Whitham (Jennifer) of Norfolk, Va.; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and beloved nieces and nephews. Bernadette worked for nearly 20 years at Nachmans (later Rices-Nachmans) department store, beginning at their Warwick Center branch in Newport News and then at Coliseum Mall in Hampton. In retirement, she volunteered with the Special Olympics, the Peninsula Civitan Club and Langley AFB Hospital, but enjoyed being "Mema" to her grandchildren most of all. Bernadette will be laid to rest next to her husband in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Plans for a celebration of her life will be announced at that time. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Special Olympics or the Alzheimer's Association. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.blileys.com
.