Bernard Darrell Bolen "Joe" age 68 of Gloucester, died peacefully at his home on February 5, 2020. Joe was a native of West Virginia, graduated from Hampton High School Class of 1969, moved to Gloucester County in 1984, retiring after 50 years from the Newport News Shipyard as a Senior Designer. A kind generous man who loved to laugh enjoyed tinkering in his wood-shop, working on cars, cutting grass, and he was always eager to have family get-togethers no matter how big or small, capturing a lifetime of many memories with his photography. First wife, Patricia, parents Carl & Ruby Bolen preceded him in death. He is survived by wife, Linda Bolen, children, Rickey Bolen (Carrie), Melissa Hershey (Michael), Ray Belvin, Chris Belvin (Amy), Laurie Forsthye (Jeff) siblings, David Bolen, Franklin Bolen, three grandchildren, Arielle Geinitz, Michael Hershey, II, Elijah Hershey, as well as a host of additional grand-children, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren. Service for Joe will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020, at 7:00 pm in the chapel of Hogg Funeral Home conducted by Reverends Joel & Brenda Calhoun. The family will greet friends from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm before the service. Please join us in celebrating Joe's life. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Feb. 8, 2020