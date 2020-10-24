1/1
Bernard F. Weigle
Retired Sergeant Major, Bernard F. Weigle, 69, passed away peacefully at his home on October 19th, 2020, surround by his devoted wife, Toni Weigle and loving children, Michelle Ganzy and Benny Weigle.

He was recently a resident of Carrollton, VA, after he retired from the US Army after 33 years. After his retirement he worked for the Department of Defense in Civil Service.

Bernard was a member of the American Legion (Adjutant), enjoyed golfing, fishing and his favorite past time Dover Downs, where he enjoyed NASCAR racing and the casino. He was also a Washington Redskins football fan.

The family will hold a celebration of life on Saturday, October 24th, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Post 25 American Legion in Newport News, VA.

He is survived by his wife, Toni; his son, Bernard F. Weigle II; his daughter, Michelle E. Ganzy; his siblings: Mary Stanford, Candy Weigle, Jim Weigle, sister-in-law, Delia Geraghty; brother-in-law, Joe Cooper; grandchildren: DaShae Ganzy, Ronald Ganzy Jr., and JaLeah Ganzy.

Flowers can be sent to the Post 25 legion and donations can be made to the Weigle family at any Navy Federal Credit Union branch. Please make checks payable to Toni and Bernard Weigle.

Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 24, 2020.
