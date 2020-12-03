Smithfield, VA – On Monday, November 30, 2020, Bernard "Bernie" Hyman, 74, passed away surrounded by family. Bernie was born in Nash County, North Carolina. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur S. and Anita A. Hyman; and brother, Benjamin.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 54 years, Carolyn Howell Hyman; "his girls" Traci Barbee of Smithfield, Kari Breal (John) of Plainfield, IL and Trudi Gresham (Grant) of Chesapeake; grandchildren, Ceceli (Moses), Reese, Carter, Patrick, and Gibson; and great-grandchildren, Alivia and Harleigh.
Bernie was a graduate of Smithfield High School, a charter member of the Isle of Wight County Rescue Squad and had a long career as a machinist at Surry Nuclear Power Station where he retired after 32 years. He was a member of the Isle of Wight Ruritan Club, Past Worshipful Master of the Smithfield Masonic Lodge, and long-standing member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 2 PM in the Trinity United Methodist Church, 201 Cedar Street, Smithfield, with burial to follow in St. Luke's Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 3, 2020 from 6 to 7:30 PM in the R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 West Washington Street, Suffolk, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church. For those who wish to pay their respects but are unable to do so in person, you can view the services on December 4th via livestream at https://youtu.be/vMKb2FPD2WA
R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
