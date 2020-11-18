Bernard J. O'Connell, Jr., "Joe" passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Bernard and Ruth O'Connell on June 25, 1940, in Poughkeepsie, New York. Joe retired after twenty years in the US Navy Seabees and worked for Civil Service, Yorktown Naval Weapons Station as a crane operator following his military retirement. He leaves to cherish his memory, wife of sixty years Linda, their children Susan Gray (Phillip), Daniel O'Connell, Ruthann Anderson and Kathleen Guthrie (David), and grandchildren, Mary, Matthew, Michael, Jacob, Joshua, James, and Jason. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. Joe had a great sense of humor, was a caring friend who loved to play shuffleboard and woodworking. He was an avid sports fan, especially the New York Giants and Norte Dame Football teams. He was a member of VFW and Loyal Order of the Moose and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him. The family would like to thank Riverside Hospice for their support during this difficult time. Services in St. Peter's Cemetery, Poughkeepsie, New York with military honors will be held at a later date. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



