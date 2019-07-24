|
|
Bernard "Juice" Johnson, 81, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He is survived by his sisters, Martha Faulcon and Gail Hedgepeth; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Whiting's Chapel. Mr. Johnson may be viewed on Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the hour of his service. Professional services entusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on July 24, 2019