Whiting's Funeral Home - Williamsburg
7005 Pocahontas Trail
Williamsburg, VA 23185
(757) 229-3011
Viewing
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Whiting's Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:30 PM
Whiting's Chapel
Bernard "Juice" Johnson

Bernard "Juice" Johnson Obituary
Bernard "Juice" Johnson, 81, entered into eternal rest on Saturday, July 20, 2019. He is survived by his sisters, Martha Faulcon and Gail Hedgepeth; and a host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Whiting's Chapel. Mr. Johnson may be viewed on Saturday beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the hour of his service. Professional services entusted to the staff of Whiting's Funeral Home, Williamsburg. 757-229-3011. whitingsfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Press on July 24, 2019
