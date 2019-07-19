Bernard Leigh Barlow of Smithfield, VA went to be with his Lord on July 18, 2019 with his family by his side.



Bernard was the son of the late Johnnie B. and Bettie Savedge Barlow. He is preceded in death by his wife, Virginia King Barlow, and his brother William Gordon Barlow (Kitty).



He is survived by one sister, Betty Elliott Bryan and two brothers, Thomas Glenn Barlow (Anne), and Carl Walter Barlow (Pasty), and several nieces and nephews.



Bernard graduated from Chuckatuck High School in 1947 and became manager of the family farm until his health began to fail. His greatest ambition was to harvest one more crop of peanuts.



After his marriage to Virginia King, he attended Moore's Swamp Baptist Church where he was elected Deacon and Trustee. Later, he attended Southside Vineyard Community Church. Bernard loved church music and was a member of the Smithfield Baptist church choir for many years.



A celebration of life will be held at Smithfield Baptist Church on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 11 A.M. Visitation will be held one hour pior to service. A reception will be held in the Family Life Center following the services. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Memorial Park. The family suggests contributions to Southside Vineyard Community Church, 14353 Benn's Church Blvd., Smithfield, VA 23430 or to .



The family would like to thank the nursing staff of Willow Creek and Riverside Hospice for their most conscientious care for Bernard. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA 23434 is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com. Published in Daily Press on July 19, 2019