Bernard P. "Bernie" Lockstampfor, Jr., 64, of Ocala, FL, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020. Bernie was born in Newport News, VA to Bernard and Mildred Lockstampfor, Sr. and has lived in Ocala since 2018 where he moved to retire with his grandchildren. Bernie graduated from Homer L. Ferguson High School in 1973. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Carson-Newman University in Jefferson City, TN. He spent the majority of his work career at Rappahannock General Hospital in Kilmarnock, VA. After retirement from RGH, he spent his last work days at Rappahannock Westminister-Canterbury, Inc. He was a diligent and hardworking coworker who left smiles on the hearts of those he came in contact with.Bernie joined the local church community of Grace Church of Ocala. Bernie spent his time caring for gardens and grandchildren during his retirement. His lasting legacy will be his commitment to Jesus as his Savior and his continued faith throughout his life.Bernie is survived by his wife Leslie Kyle Lockstampfor, daughter Rachael (Robert) Jewell, son Michael (Jessie) Lockstampfor, eight grandchildren Hannah and Ian Jewell, Camden, Riley, Grant, Sadie, Edmund and Myron Lockstampfor, and his sisters Brenda Burden and Janet Lockstampfor, nieces Chris Roberts and her daughters Kaleigh and Kacy Beale, Lisa (Glenn) Stamps and their son Aaron, Dawn Stiltner and family, Robin (David) Montgomery and family, Mark (Melissa) Kyle and family and many additional relatives.Graveside services will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park Cemetery in Newport News, VA, on Friday August 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Social distancing will be required. A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Church in Ocala, FL on his birthday, Monday August 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to Grace Church of Ocala. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.