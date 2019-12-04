Home

POWERED BY

Services
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
757-868-6641
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Claytor Rollins Funeral Home - Poquoson
836 Poquoson Avenue
Poquoson, VA 23662
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bernard Hare
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bernard R. Hare

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bernard R. Hare Obituary
Bernard R. Hare, 93, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. A native of Newark, Ohio, Bernard was a long-time resident of Newport News. He served his country during WWII and retired from the Army earning the rank of Sergeant First Class. Bernard later retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 20 years of dedicated service.

Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Pinnie Hare, daughter, Ellen L. Hare; son, Raymond E. Hare, Bernard is survived by his son, Ronald Hare (Teresa); daughter-in-law, Ginger Hare; several grand and great-grandchildren as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends.

A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 6th at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home by Pastor Joe Hunt with a reception to follow. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bernard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -