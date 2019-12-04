|
Bernard R. Hare, 93, passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019. A native of Newark, Ohio, Bernard was a long-time resident of Newport News. He served his country during WWII and retired from the Army earning the rank of Sergeant First Class. Bernard later retired from the U.S. Postal Service after 20 years of dedicated service.
Preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Pinnie Hare, daughter, Ellen L. Hare; son, Raymond E. Hare, Bernard is survived by his son, Ronald Hare (Teresa); daughter-in-law, Ginger Hare; several grand and great-grandchildren as well as many other loving relatives and dear friends.
A memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 6th at Claytor Rollins Funeral Home by Pastor Joe Hunt with a reception to follow. Online condolences to claytorrollins.com
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 4, 2019