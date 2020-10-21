Bernetta Jones peacefully slipped away at her home in Hartfield, Virginia on October 17, 2020. Bernetta was born on July 3, 1947 in Spokane, Washington to the late Preston Jackson Sr. and Catherine Bernstein. Bernetta was preceded in death by her grandparents, Willie and Mariah Harris and grandson Justin Reed. She is survived by her devoted husband of 25 years, Clarence "Doc" Jones; four children, Pamela Willis of Fredericksburg, VA, Herman Wake III (Candiace) of Yorktown, VA, Jason Wake (Jackie) of Saluda, VA, and Lisa Wake (Bobby) of Newport News, VA ; three step-children, James Wake (Robin) of Owings Mills, MD, Angela Onyekanne (Chika) of Cincinnati, Ohio and Ashley Johnson of Abu Dahabi; eleven grandchildren; three great- grandchildren; two brothers; four sisters; and a host of other loving relatives and caring friends. A funeral service celebrating the life she lived will be held 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020 at New Hope Fellowship Church, 11906 General Puller Hwy, Hartfield, VA 23071. Interment will follow at Windsor Gardens Cemetery & Mausoleum, 80 Soles Ln., Dutton, VA 23050. Facebook Livestream will be available for the service on the New Hope Fellowship Facebook Page and it will also be streamed on new-hope-fellowship.freeonlinechurch.com
. There will be no public viewing. Due to the current health pandemic, attendance will be limited. Face coverings, temperature checks and social distancing are mandatory. The family would like to thank everyone for the many gestures of kindness during their time of bereavement. Bernetta had requested memorial donations be made to the Bernetta Jones Higher Education Scholarship Fund setup for her grandchildren at Sonabank, 11290 General Puller Hwy, Hartfield, VA 23071. Professional services entrusted to the staff of Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point, Virginia 23062.