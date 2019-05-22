Bernice E. Dorman went peacefully to her rest on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born on December 3, 1927, in Magruder, Virginia, near Williamsburg. She was the seventh child of the late George E. B. Tabb and Mary Alice Parker Tabb. She was a graduate of Bruton Heights School. She was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church. After high school, she attended Virginia State briefly before moving to Philadelphia, PA. There she met her future husband, Robert W. Dorman, Jr. and had two children. She pursued a career as a barber and worked in many shops in the Northwest section on the city. After her retirement, she and her husband moved back to Williamsburg and became very active in the community. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Dorman Jr. and her daughter, Ava. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Lisa Dorman Pressley; two grand-daughters, Maya Pressley and Acacia Pressley; two brothers: V. Langford Tabb (Evangeline) and Cardell Tabb (Susie); many loving relatives and countless friends.A visitation will be held Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6-8pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg, Virginia. A viewing will be held 1 hour before the service at Nelsen Funeral Home on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11am. The interment will follow at Mt. Gilead Church, 8660 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg, Virginia. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com. Published in Daily Press on May 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary