Bernice Janet "Jeanette" Harris, 71, gained her wings peacefully on October 29, 2020, at her home in Hampton, Va. Jeanette was born July 30, 1949, to Clarence Earl and Arlene Ruth Hix in Charlottesville, Va.Jeanette was one of a kind, with a unique personality. She loved to dance, loved to sing, and mostly, she loved being around family and friends. There is no doubt she will be deeply missed and never forgotten.She was preceded in death by her parents, her son, David Lee Jenkins, great-grandson, Zamir A. Williams, brother, Larry Hix, and most precious dog, Trigger.Left to cherish and honor her memory is her best friend and husband, Jessie Lee Harris; her three daughters, Gidget Jenkins (Anthony Nash), Bobbie Baker (Tony) both of Newport News; and Ashley Gant (Cedric) of Hampton; eight grandchildren, Sierra Osborne, Kayla and Audrey White, Jazmine and Alexis Jenkins, Ke'rin and Cedric Gant, and Katie Cantrell; 11 great-grandchildren; sisters, Vicky Adams of Gloucester and Sharon Robinson of Hampton; and brother, Ricky Hix of Hampton.A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.