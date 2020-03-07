|
|
Bernice Mann Junod, 96, died on March 2nd, 2020 at her home in Williamsburg, Virginia. She was born on July 27th, 1923 and was raised in a farming community in the southwestern part of Virginia the daughter of Garland Washington Mann and Charmion Carter Mann of Fort Blackmore, Virginia.
After graduation from Dungannon High School in 1942, she attended Whitney Business College in Kingsport, Tennessee. She was employed as a secretary during World War II at Oak Ridge Tennessee and subsequently at the Seaboard Airline Railway in Norfolk, Virginia.
It was during her time in Norfolk that she met and married Ensign Louis LaVern Junod, USN on June 7th, 1947 at the Ghent Methodist Church. During Louis's career with the Navy, they lived on both Coasts of the United States as well as in Nice, France. After he left the Navy in 1967 for a new career, they settled in Lexington, Massachusetts and eventually in 1981 they retired to Williamsburg, Virginia. For many years, they enjoyed spending the summer months in their second home, the family farm where she grew up.
Bernice had a keen interest and memory for family history, and enjoyed participating in both patriotic and community organizations, such as: the Daughters of the American Revolution in both Lexington (Past Regent) and Williamsburg, The National Society of Colonial Dames of America and The National Society Colonial Dames XVII Century.
She was a member of the Williamsburg United Methodist Church and Church Circle, and an active volunteer with many organizations including Semmes Hospital Auxiliary (Lexington), Williamsburg Community Hospital Auxiliary, Lexington Garden Club, Williamsburg Music Club and Women's Club.
Louis, her husband of more than 66 years, predeceased her in 2014. Survivors include daughter, Frances J. Kunz (R. Ronald), of Williamsburg Virginia, and son Louis John Junod, II (Suzanne) of Rockville, Maryland; her brother Cecil Carter Mann (Charlotte) of Gate City, Virginia and bother-in-law Dr. Forrest Lee Junod (Patricia) of Sacramento, California; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A celebration of Bernice's life will be held in the Auditorium at the Williamsburg Landing on Saturday, March 14th at 2:00 p.m. Arrangements by Bucktrout Funeral Home. (www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net.)
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Williamsburg Landing Benevolence Fund (5700 Williamsburg Landing Drive, Williamsburg, VA 23185), her original church home Fort Blackmore United Methodist Church (Big Stone Gap District, 14380 Clinch River Highway, Fort Blackmore, VA 24250), or the .
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 7, 2020