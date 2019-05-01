Home

Bernice Parker Wilkerson

passed on April 25, 2019 at her home in Smithfield, VA. She leaves to cherish her memories: Minister JoAnne Wilkerson Jones, Dr. Cecilia Wilkerson Hardy (Clinton) and Hezekiah Wilkerson, Jr. (Alma). She was predeceased by her baby daughter, Thelma Wilkerson Williams.Viewing will be Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 2pm-4 pm at Chapman-JT Fisher Funerals Services, 658 W Main Street, Smithfield and at Emmanuel Baptist Church from 5 pm – 7 pm. A life celebration service will be held on May 3, 2019 at 12 noon. The family has entrusted Chapman-JT Fisher Funeral Services to handle the final care arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on May 1, 2019
